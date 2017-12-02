Miss World Manushi Chhillar’s views on her ‘ideal man’ reiterate she’s a beauty with brains

Mumbai: Miss World Manushi Chhillar made Indian proud after winning the crown and now a pretty girl has become an inspiration to many, being a beauty with brains.

Currently, she is busy interacting with media in various states and recently was in conversation with Rajdeep Sardesai. When asked about her ideal man and his looks, Manushi gave a prompt reply, “What will I do with looks? I am good-looking enough to balance it out.” Humour and Brains are the two key aspects of her ideal man, and she is not bothered by looks.

During the press conference at ST Regis in Mumbai, talking about the idea of beauty, she said, “This is not just about outer beauty. It is not just a beautiful face that wins the competition. It is one’s beautiful heart that is selected to represent beautiful faces.”

She also asked women to chase their dreams, and said, “Never give up on your dreams. I feel fortunate that my parents supported me. To other women I want to say, don’t give up.”