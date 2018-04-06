Miss World Manushi Chhillar joins Kareena Kapoor Khan for first brand endorsement

Mumbai: Leading jeweller Malabar Gold & Diamonds today signed up Manushi Chhillar as its brand ambassador, making it the first commercial endorsement deal for the Miss World 2017. This is the same brand which is endorsed by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Haryana-born beauty queen, who brought home the Miss World crown to the country after 17 years, has signed an agreement with the Kozhikode-based Malabar Gold as its brand ambassador, Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said here today.

The jewellery chain runs 214 showrooms spread across nine countries, making it the largest in the country in terms of footprint and the fifth largest in the world. The 21-year-old Chhillar, the sixth Indian to win this coveted crown, has started her humanitarian works as a student, long before her world crown,”

Being associated with Malabar Gold has been wonderful, a relationship which is close to my heart with moments that are special to every Indian. Looking forward to this strong association with Malabar,” said Chhillar.

Hailing from a doctors’ family, she has already launched a project `Shakti’ to make women and girls more aware about menstrual hygiene. A poet, painter and a trained Kuchipudi dancer, she wants to be a cardiac surgeon and work for the people.

“Joining hands with the Miss World perfectly blends with our basic philosophy of having customers at the centre of service. The collaboration is significant as we continue our aggressive expansion at the global level,” Ahammed said.

The Rs 30,000-crore Malabar group is planning to expand its presence at the global level, entering more territories and opening 50 more showrooms this year.

The group has also interests in diversified businesses including real estate and retail. Apart from the home markets, its showrooms are spread across Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.