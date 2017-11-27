Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar visits Siddhivinayak Temple with her family; See video

Mumbai: On Monday morning, Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar visited Mumbai’s popular Siddhivinayak Temple with her family. Reportedly, after winning Miss World 2017 title, Manushi expresses her gratitude and sought blessings from Lord Ganesha with her parents and brother.

The 20-years-old, Miss World landed in India on Saturday. She also posted a video about her experience at the temple.

Watch the video here:

She won the Miss World 2017 crown in Sanya, China. Notably, Manushi won everyone’s heart for her answer. Manushi was asked, “Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?” Her winning answer was, “I think a mother is of the highest respect. I don’t think it’s just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get highest salary and respect.”

Notably, Manushi is a medical student from Rohtak, Haryana. Her father, Dr Mitrabasu Chhillar, is an endocrinologist at the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi, and mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar, is a doctor at the Institute of Human Behavior and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Delhi.