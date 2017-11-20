Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar: Trained Kuchipudi dancer, gifted poet and much more
It’s a proud moment for India, as a girl from Haryana, Manushi Chillar, has brought back the ‘Miss World’ crown after 17 years. Manushi has not only added another success story, but the MBBS student has also become an inspiration to many. Manushi has now become the 6th Indian to win the ‘Miss World’ title. India last held the title when now ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra brought the honour home. Manushi was chosen for the title among 108 contestants at the beauty pageant.
What an amazing trivia! 3 of India’s Miss World were crowned on 17-18-19 November.. First Asian and Indian Miss World Reita Faria was crowned on November 17, 1966. Aishwarya Rai won the second crown on November 19, 1994. And now, @manushi_chhillar won Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017. Thanks Missosology for the trivia.. #MissWorld #India #AishwaryaRai #ReitaFaria #ManushiChhillar #missworld2017 @missworld
Meanwhile, soon after winning the title, wishes have not stopped pouring in. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to B-town celebs, the whole country congratulated Manushi for the achievement.
A moment we all waited for! Yes we did it! Congratulations everyone!!! Thank you @manushi_chhillar for making us proud. #MissWorld2017
The feeling is still sinking in but I'm very excited to make India proud too. I'm also looking forward to the year ahead. My parents have always been my pillar of support and having them here tonight by my side has only brought me more strength and joy. My final answer also came to me by having them here with me in front of me. – @missworld 2017 @manushi_chhillar #MissWorld2017 #ManushiChhillar
Manushi, born in a family of doctors belongs to Haryana, and is the medical aspirant studied at St Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat. Interestingly, according to the Tribune, she was the CBSE topper in English and is associated with Shakti project on menstruation hygeuine.
A gifted poet, painter and Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi wants to be a cardiac surgeon. In less than one year, she won the ‘Miss Campus Princess’ title in the medical college in December last year. Later, she went on to win the ‘Miss Haryana’ title in April this year followed by the coveted ‘Femina Miss India’ title in June. Manushi has trained Kuchipudi dancer trained under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy.
Manushi’s father, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar is a scientist at DRDO, and mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar is the head of the department of Neuro-chemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.
At a glittering ceremony in the seaside resort city of Sanya in China, Manushi beat Miss England and Miss Mexico to take the crown. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza as the first runner-up and Miss England Stephanie Hill as the second runner-up. Her personal mottos, as mentioned on the ‘Miss World’ website, are, “When you cease to dream you cease to live” and “Courage to give fight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living”.
Haryana, infamous for the worst sex ratio among states in the country, has seen young women from sports to science to beauty fields making it big at the international level in recent years.