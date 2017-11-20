Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar: Trained Kuchipudi dancer, gifted poet and much more

It’s a proud moment for India, as a girl from Haryana, Manushi Chillar, has brought back the ‘Miss World’ crown after 17 years. Manushi has not only added another success story, but the MBBS student has also become an inspiration to many. Manushi has now become the 6th Indian to win the ‘Miss World’ title. India last held the title when now ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra brought the honour home. Manushi was chosen for the title among 108 contestants at the beauty pageant.

We waited 17 years to hear this and finally it happened! What a day for all the Indians ❤ @manushi_chhillar #MissWorld2017 #ManushiChhillar A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on Nov 18, 2017 at 11:40am PST



What an amazing coincidence!! @missworld #missworld2017 @manushi_chhillar @priyankachopra A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

Thank you everyone for your love, support and well wishes. This one’s for #India. #MissWorld #MissWorld2017 #ManushiChhillar @missindiaorg A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:45am PST

Meanwhile, soon after winning the title, wishes have not stopped pouring in. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to B-town celebs, the whole country congratulated Manushi for the achievement.

Can we make some noise??? India is in top 5! #India4MissWorld #MissWorld2017 A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:34am PST

Manushi, born in a family of doctors belongs to Haryana, and is the medical aspirant studied at St Thomas School in Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonipat. Interestingly, according to the Tribune, she was the CBSE topper in English and is associated with Shakti project on menstruation hygeuine.

A gifted poet, painter and Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi wants to be a cardiac surgeon. In less than one year, she won the ‘Miss Campus Princess’ title in the medical college in December last year. Later, she went on to win the ‘Miss Haryana’ title in April this year followed by the coveted ‘Femina Miss India’ title in June. Manushi has trained Kuchipudi dancer trained under legendary dancers Raja and Radha Reddy.

The answer that made @manushi_chhillar the winner of @missworld 2017. #ManushiChhillar #missworld2017 A post shared by www.beautypageants.in (@missindiaorg) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:13am PST

Manushi’s father, Dr Mitra Basu Chhillar is a scientist at DRDO, and mother, Dr Neelam Chhillar is the head of the department of Neuro-chemistry at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences.

At a glittering ceremony in the seaside resort city of Sanya in China, Manushi beat Miss England and Miss Mexico to take the crown. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza as the first runner-up and Miss England Stephanie Hill as the second runner-up. Her personal mottos, as mentioned on the ‘Miss World’ website, are, “When you cease to dream you cease to live” and “Courage to give fight to your dreams and the ability to believe in yourself makes life worth living”.

Haryana, infamous for the worst sex ratio among states in the country, has seen young women from sports to science to beauty fields making it big at the international level in recent years.