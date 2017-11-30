Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Newly crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday. Donning a white Anarkali churidar, Chhillar met the Prime Minister along with her family.

Earlier in the day, Chhillar took to Twitter to share her excitement before meeting the Prime Minister.

“Excited to meet the honourable prime minister of India Shri @narendramodi It is indeed motivational for me to be in the presence of a man I have looked up to. #NarendraModi #manushichhillar #missworld #MissWorld2017 @feminamissindia @MissWorldLtd,” she wrote.

After a wait of 17 long years, the Indian model brought the crown to the nation on November 18. On the day of the win, PM Modi had taken to Twitter to congratulate the 20-year-old and had said the nation is proud of her accomplishment.

“Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment,” read his tweet.