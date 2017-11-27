Miss Universe 2017: This is how Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned the winner

The world has finally got its Miss Universe 2017, its Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters left behind contestants from Colombia Laura Gonzalez and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett who were announced first and second runner-up respectively. Each of the three contestants were asked a final question that finally determined the winner of Miss Universe 2017.

The Question was, “What quality in yourself are you most proud of and how will make you apply that at your time as Miss Universe?”

The Jamaican contestant, Davina Bennett, replied, “It is my drive and determination. I am part of a foundation that helps deaf people. This platform will be a great platform to help people.” While, Miss Colombia, Laura Gonzalez said, “I am incredibly passionate about everything I do. I put my full self in every situation. I have done this as an actress, as Miss Colombia and will now do the same if I win Miss Universe.” And finally, Miss Universe Demi Leigh Nel-Peters, replied, ”You have to be confident in who you are as an individual. Miss Universe is one who has overcome many fears and will inspire other women too, to overcome their fears.”

Relive our new #MissUniverse‘s answer to the Final Word. pic.twitter.com/czO8vgSiuU — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

Nel-Peters, who is just 22 years old, impressed judges with her brains, beauty and charisma throughout the competition. And has recently finished her degree in business management from the North-West University.