Miss Universe 2017: Style files of Shraddha Shashidhar, who represented India at the beauty pageant

After Manushi Chhillar’s win at the Miss World 2017, whole nation’s eyes were pinned on Shraddha Shashidhar who represented India at the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Las Vegas. But, unfortunately, Shraddha couldn’t win the coveted crown. Model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, Sharddha couldn’t make it to the top 10.

Shraddha chose to symbolise love and purity in the form of Radha. She opted for a costume designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha for the competition. India has won the Miss Universe title twice. One in 1994, when Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to win the title, followed by Lara Dutta’s win in the year 2000.

Sare jahan se acha Hindustan Hamara. @missuniverse @missindiaorg #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse Fashion director @rockystarofficial Stylist – @stylestashofficial

A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

Shraddha competed against 71 contestants from various nations and participated in three sub-contests including National Costume, Swimsuit Competition, and the Evening Gown.

Check out some pictures of Miss Diva Shraddha Shashidhar from official Miss Universe photo shoots that exhibit the stylish part of her personality.

Indian model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, Shraddha represented India at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, held on November 26 in Las Vegas, USA. Shraddha had also won Miss TGPC (The Great Pageant Community) South in 2017.

Rehearsals. @phvegas #phvegas #planethollywood #vegas #missuniverse @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

Born in Chennai, Shraddha did her schooling from Army Public School, Deolali, Nashik. She graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai with a degree in mass media.

It is a day off. Re energising @missuniverse @missindiaorg #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverseindia A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Apart from being a bright student, Shraddha has been a sprinter and a national-level basketball player.

It’s a new day for a new beginning @missindiaorg @missuniverse #beautyqueen #prettywomen #confidentlybeautiful A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The 20-year-old graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai, with a degree in mass media. Shradhha is also a sprinter and national and state-level basketball player. She is also a classical dancer and is passionate about traveling.

What a night . 🙏🏻 Gown – @officialswapnilshinde @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Shraddha also took up the cause of teaching Tibetan refugees at the Lha charitable trust.

Thankyou 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @missindiaorg A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Don’t stop believing . 🌟 @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:14am PST

Current mood @missuniverse @missindiaorg A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Day 9- faith matters . 🌟 @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:21am PST

The night is still young @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

All set to go . @missuniverse @missindiaorg #lasvegasshooting #positivity #pageant A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:56pm PST

Embrace it all 🌟🙏🏻 @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:36am PST

When @peden_ongmu cracks you up, first thing in the morning right before the session . @missuniverse @missindiaorg #beautyqueen #pageanttraining #happiness #positivity A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Thankyou for such a humbling experience back at my place in devlali. @missindiaorg @missuniverse A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:22pm PDT

“A goal without a plan is just a wish.” @missindiaorg #missdiva2017 A post shared by shraddha (@shraddha_shashidhar) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:15am PDT