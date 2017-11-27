Miss Universe 2017: Style files of Shraddha Shashidhar, who represented India at the beauty pageant
After Manushi Chhillar’s win at the Miss World 2017, whole nation’s eyes were pinned on Shraddha Shashidhar who represented India at the Miss Universe beauty pageant in Las Vegas. But, unfortunately, Shraddha couldn’t win the coveted crown. Model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, Sharddha couldn’t make it to the top 10.
Shraddha chose to symbolise love and purity in the form of Radha. She opted for a costume designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha for the competition. India has won the Miss Universe title twice. One in 1994, when Sushmita Sen became the first Indian woman to win the title, followed by Lara Dutta’s win in the year 2000.
Shraddha competed against 71 contestants from various nations and participated in three sub-contests including National Costume, Swimsuit Competition, and the Evening Gown.
Check out some pictures of Miss Diva Shraddha Shashidhar from official Miss Universe photo shoots that exhibit the stylish part of her personality.
Indian model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, Shraddha represented India at the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, held on November 26 in Las Vegas, USA. Shraddha had also won Miss TGPC (The Great Pageant Community) South in 2017.
- Born in Chennai, Shraddha did her schooling from Army Public School, Deolali, Nashik. She graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai with a degree in mass media.
- Apart from being a bright student, Shraddha has been a sprinter and a national-level basketball player.
- The 20-year-old graduated from Sophia College for Women, Mumbai, with a degree in mass media. Shradhha is also a sprinter and national and state-level basketball player. She is also a classical dancer and is passionate about traveling.
- Shraddha also took up the cause of teaching Tibetan refugees at the Lha charitable trust.
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Presenting India’s national costume at Miss Universe 2017. Radha: The Feminine Nature of God Radha descended from the spiritual realm shortly after Krishna, God of Love approximately 5,000 years ago. She took birth in the small village known as Barsana, which is about 28 miles from Mathura, the birth place of Krishna. The word Radha comes from the Sanskrit verbal root radh, which means to worship, and the word rani, which means queen. Radharani can be literally translated to mean “the queen of worship.” In some texts, she is described as “the supreme goddess who is worship able by everyone. She is the protector of all, and she is the mother of the entire universe.” Shraddha Shashidhar’s National Costume is the symbol of love and purity Radha has for Lord Krishna, God of Love. Love on the spiritual platform is devoid of selfishness. The needs and interests on the other take precedence over one’s own needs. The kind of love that comes closest to spiritual love is the love exhibited by a mother towards her child. It’s full of sacrifice and is completely selfless; it is without expectation. The path of bhakti or devotional service prepares one’s heart and consciousness — by eradicating selfishness and incorporating selflessness — to understand and experience that divine love which exists between Radha and Krishna. Designed by : @abujanisandeepkhosla and Melvyn Dominic Noronha Jewellery by Tejus Jogani and @Curiocottagejewelry Fashion Director: @Rockystarofficial Associate Stylist: @stylestashofficial Photographer: @Rahuljhangiani Hair and Makeup by @urbanchokra Miss Universe #MissUniverse2017 #Shraddha4MissUniverse #India