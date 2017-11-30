Miss India UK Niharica Raizada reveals about Miss World Manushi Chhillar

Actress Niharica Raizada, who was seen in the Bollywood films like Masaan, Baby and Waarrior Savitri says, Miss World Manushi Chhillar gave her a Deja Vu feeling when she won the title 17 years.

Niharica Raizada was crowned Miss India UK winner and Miss India Worldwide 1st runner up in 2011. She says after watching Manushi wining a crown says, “It was a very proud moment for her and they are putting those people in the limelight who deserve to be there.”

Further, Niharica Raizada says, “It was like I relived my past. I am so proud of our Miss World and hope she uses her Medical Background together with Entertainment in the most fruitful way.”

Education and Entertainment may not be something we see very often today, most of the actresses who join the film business are prepared right from their 12th standard, those who study by default start later, but come with a different set of experiences. Actresses like Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra came from engineering and finance backgrounds respectively.

“Girls with a solid educational foundation can contribute so much in society, we have a sense of openness and know how to deal with people from all walks of life. Educated actresses bring a fountain of knowledge and ideas to a film team, I hope to see even more of them in the future!, says Niharica.