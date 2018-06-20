Miss India 2018: This was the final question that helped Anukreethy Vas clinch the crown

Last night, 19-year-old Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu won the coveted Miss India 2018 crown. She was crowned by Miss World Manushi Chhillar at a star-studded grand finale in Mumbai. But before crowing Anukreethy as a winner, she was asked a question as a part of the final Q&A session. She was asked, “Who is a better teacher in life – success or failure?”

Anukreethy, with a confident smile, answered the question and won many hearts. She said, “I would say failure is a better teacher because when you get continuous success in life, you will feel content at a point and your growth will stop. But when you get failures continuously, the soul will have the fire and you will keep working hard until you reach the goal. It’s always been failure in my life that took me to this position – from a village-based place, from all the struggle, I am here. Not even a single person was there to support me other than my mother and I feel only the failures, the criticism I have gone through have brought me up as a confident and independent woman in this society. And experience is always the best teacher and that is what I can tell you. So keep trying. Though the failures might haunt you, success will wish you. (sic)”

To note, she has previously been awarded the Miss India Tamil Nadu 2018, Miss India Miss Beautiful Smile 2018 and Miss India Miss Fashion Icon (South) 2018. While Anukreethy Vas won Miss India Beauty with a purpose, Shreya Rao Kamavarapu who hails from Andhra Pradesh bagged the Miss Multimedia title. Delhi’s Gayatri Bharadwaj won Miss Glamorous Look and Mizoram’s Lily Lalremkimi Darnei bagged the Miss Fashion icon title. Anukreethy will now be preparing to represent India at Miss World 2018.