Mispelt names, mix-up film titles at Golden Globes Awards 2017

Los Angeles: From Jimmy Fallon facing a technical glitch to “Hidden Figures” being confused as “Hidden Fences,” the 74th annual Golden Globes saw some awkward yet funny goof-ups.

Fallon, who marked his debut as the Golden Globes host, gave a musical start to the evening with a “La La Land” inspired song referring everything from “Star Wars” to Jon Snow’s “Game of Thrones” resurrection.

Soon after the video ended Fallon suffered a major technical fail when his auto-cue broke.

The audience, which had some of the biggest names from the Hollywood, could not stop laughing while the host tried his best to make up for the gaffe.

“Thank you so much, this is, er The Golden Globes and already the teleprompter is down. What a way to start the show,” Fallon quipped.

“I can do impressions, I can think of something – cut to Justin Timberlake now. He’ll wink at me or something,” he added.

After a minute or so, the second teleprompter was installed, however, Fallon knew he had given the “moment” of the evening.

“Already you have your Golden Globes moment, already. It’s already like a GIF,” he joked.

The other major blooper was when “Hidden Figures” was mistaken as “Hidden Fences” not once but twice.

NBC’s correspondent Jenna Bush Hager asked singer Pharrell Williams ,”So, you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,'” leaving the 43-year-old rapper baffled, who was nominated for best original score for “Hidden Figures”, which revolves around three black women working behind-the-scenes at NASA in the 1960s.

“Fences,” on the other hand, is a different film starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in the leading roles. The film is based on August Wilson’s play.

Hager was not the only one to get the movie names wrong. While presenting best supporting actress (in which “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer and “Fences” actress Viola Davis were nominated), Michael Keaton also called the movie “Hidden Fences.”

Apart from this, on the red carpet, Natalie Morales said that Jeffrey Tambor was from the show “Transgender”. However, the show starring Tambor, is “Transparent”.

Senior reporter Al Roker accidentally referred to Jessica Biel as the actress Jessica Alba, for which he had to film a new introduction.

Another reporter referred “Lion” child actor Sunny Pawar as Dev Patel’s brother. While, Patel was one of the presenters at the award ceremony, he was also nominated for the film in the best supporting actor category, which he lost out to Aaron Taylor-Johnson of “Nocturnal Animals”.

Sunny plays the young Saroo Brierley, while Patel is in the grown-up version in the Garth Davis-directed movie about a man searching for his birth mother in India.