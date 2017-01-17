Mishti Chakraborty excited to work with Naseer, Vidya

Mishti Chakraborty, who made her Bollywood debut with filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, may not have done many Hindi movies but she has done quite a few films in South. The beautiful actress, who was last seen in Great Grand Masti, is now busy preparing for her next Hindi release Begum Jaan.

Speaking about it she says, “I play a pivotal role in the film but I cannot talk about it because we will soon start the publicity for the film. What I can tell you is that I share screen-space with Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah. In fact, I’m the only girl in the film who shares screen with Naseer sir. I know it’s not much but that’s all I can tell you right now.”

“It is the kind of movie I always wanted to do. I may not be playing the lead in the film but the movie has a very intense story. Every character in the film is important. It was really hard working on this film because we were shooting in the borders of Jharkhand,” she added.

Sharing her excitement on working with Naseer and Vidya, the pretty actress said, “Naseeruddin Shah is a great actor and a legend in Indian cinema. So obviously, it’s been a great learning experience with him. But Vidya Balan is one of the sweetest and down-to-earth person I know. I have never seen a superstar like her. She just spreads love wherever she goes. It was an awesome experience working with her.”