MIRROR IMAGE: Ibrahim Khan’s UNCANNY resemblance to dad Saif Ali Khan will intrigue you

Saif Ali Khan is a proud father of his three kids: Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur – the latest addition to the clan. He is a protective dad and is always looking out for his kids. He is a hands-on parent and does not leave a single opportunity to spend time with his kids or advise them on life choices. He played a very significant role in Sara’s soon to happen debut and now it looks like even his son Ibrahim is gearing up for his big ticket Bollywood debut.

A splitting image of his dad, he has barely turned a teenager and killing it with his looks already. A recent picture of him is breaking the internet and the reason for it is that he is shirtless, in a pool and chilling the blues away with a can of beer. The caption on the pic said, Time Will Tell. Whoa, this sure is intriguing. Right?

Ibrahim’s older sister Sara is yet to make a debut and has two films in her kitty already. She will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba next. There were some issues from the producers’ end with Kedarnath which prompted Saif to step in and recommend her for Simmba. He also then sorted the issue of her dates with the Kedarnath makers. All is well now and Sara is working overtime to complete both films on time. Judging by Ibrahim’s pics and overall personality, there is a fat chance that he would join films too. But as he said, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Saif is enjoying his European vacay with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and is joined by Bebo’s family Karisma, her kids and dad Randhir Kapoor. They are planning to make a short trip to Gstaad and Interlaken in Switzerland.