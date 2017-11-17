Miranda Kerr expecting first child with Evan Spiegel

Los Angeles: Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together.

A representative of the couple said, “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.”

No announcement about the gender of the child has been made yet, reported Vogue magazine.

The supermodel already has Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Snapchat founder, Spiegel and the 34-year-old Kerr tied the knot six months ago.