Mira Rajput’s romantic selfie with Shahid Kapoor is awwdorable!

As the romantic season is upon us, the only essentials one needs is a hot cuppa of chai and a warm bed to snuggle. Taking this mantra seriously are B-Town’s hot couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Mira recently took to Instagram to share a romantic selfie with her hubby.

In the photo, Shahid is seen cuddling up to Mira’s pillow and sleeping soundly, while Mira captures the moment in a selfie with the caption, “Sleeping with my pillow. The snuggle is real.”

The duo is all set to welcome their second child soon. Their 2-year-old daughter Misha is already a sweetheart and has fans and followers in awe with her cuteness.

Shahid has already gone on record to speak on his paternal leave and will be wrapping up projects by September this year. The actor wants to spend as much time with his pregnant wife who is glowing as the days go by.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently shot for a schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which will see the actor essaying the role of a lawyer for the first time. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.