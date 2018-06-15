Mira Rajput wants to ask Race 3 actor Anil Kapoor, how he is so hot?

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor always looks fit and young, which leaves people curious. People want to know the secret behind his young and dashing looks. He is 61-year-old, father of three successful children yet he is still acting in movies. His recent release Race 3 hits cinema on 15 June, which stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Frernandez. It is one of the most anticipated movie of 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput asked the same question which others have been asking since ages. Last night before the premiere of Race 3, Mira shared a picture of Anil Kapoor as her Insta story and asked how the actor is so hot.

Daughter Sonam Kapoor also complimented his intense look in the upcoming Remo D’Souza directorial. She shared a photo of Anil and wrote, “So intense Daddy! Loving the look & feel of #Race3 already! Can’t wait to watch it tomorrow! #ShadesofRace3 #Race3Eid”

Race 3 is an action thriller that narrates the story of a family that deals in borderline crime but is ruthless and vindictive to the core.