Koffee with Karan: Mira reveals when she fell in love with hubby Shahid

New Delhi: Talk about interesting B-town revelations and Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ never leaves you disappointed.

The ace director and host recently had ‘koffee’ with celebrity couple Shahid Kapur and Mira Rajput where the lovely wife of the actor revealed when she actually fell in love with him.

During the show, Mira recalled an incident that happened during the IIFA Awards when Shahid had to go to Spain for three days. It was then she realised she can’t stay a moment without him.

The beautiful wife of Shahid revealed she kept on calling him and said “Come back!” and it was a difficult and impatient three days for her. Karan in the end said, “That’s what you call love!”

Mira also said she is head over heels in love with the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor and it was during her pregnancy they both realised they are crazy about each other.

The couple has been the talk of the town since they got into an arranged marriage in 2015 that resulted in intrusive questions about their private life.

KJo even managed to make them divulge intimate details of their first meeting.

The much-in-love couple revealed that their parents played a cupid but the two were initially skeptical due to the huge age difference as Mira was 21 and Shahid was 34. But when they first met, they talked for about seven hours without getting bored.

Despite being her first television appearance, it was Mira who shone like a boss and even overshadowed Shahid with her witty remarks making it one of the most fun-filled episodes of the season!