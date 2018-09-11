Mira Rajput Kapoor talks about managing Misha and new born Zain

Mira and Shahid recently welcomed their second baby Zain Kapoor to the world, and they seem to be enjoying the days. Shahid and Mira already have a baby girl, Misha Kapoor, who was born to them on August 26, 2016. The couple tied the knot in an arranged marriage set up on July 6, 2015.

Earlier, entertainment website Zoomtv.com got in touch Mira Rajput Kapoor where she quoted saying certain things that every mother should do, “I have spoken about the importance of feeding the baby in the past too. I was extremely religious with Misha and I am going to do the same with my newborn. It is the greatest gift you can give your baby.” Talking further Mira said, “Every mother of the new-born should be happy and eat well”. She further went on to say, “Also important is to sleep whenever the kids allow you to because that will no more be in your own hand.”

Mira made sure that Misha did not feel neglected while she was taking care of herself before Zain was born, “This time I already have a toddler around and keeping a balance between the one you have and the one that’s on its way is very important. Everything changes, and you don’t want that the one who has been the apple of your eyes for so long and feels that she’s the centre of your world to feel neglected and ignored. That is very important.”

In an interview with media portal Mira talked about her pregnancy experience when she gave birth to daughter Misha, she said, “I had a tough pregnancy, I went to those 5 months of difficult times to bring my daughter into this world, in fact, both of us together (Shahid Kapoor and she). So now I want to spend every moment that I can with her and I think there is a set of responsibilities around my plate and I feel at my age I have a lot more energy, I have my future ahead of me, so I can finish all of my responsibility and I have nothing in my way. I can raise my daughter, I can be a good wife. Nothing will stop me after that. I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work, why did I have her? She is not a puppy; I want to be there for her as a mother”.