Mira Rajput asked Shahid Kapoor to leave the house for Misha; read to know why

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput is undoubtedly considered as one of the popular couples of Bollywood. But did you know, Mira Rajput once threw Shahid Kapoor out of their house? Yes, at the talk show of Neha Dhupia, BFFs with Vogue, Mira Rajput who appeared on the show with her husband Shahid Kapoor said that she chose her daughter Misha over Shahid and made him live in the hotel during the shoot of Padmaavat.

In a candid chat, Mira shared an incident in which she said, “He (Shahid) would come home at 8 in the morning and wake up at 2 in the afternoon. I completely get that he needs silence during those hours because it has been a tough night, but Misha (their one-year-old daughter) is at her best at that point — wide awake and playful. Shahid wouldn’t say anything but I know it’s going to tire him and I know I can’t put too many restrictions on her either. That was getting to me at a point… and that’s when I told him that I can’t take this anymore.”

We must say, Mira is a perfect mother as she gave first importance to her child over her husband. Shahid must have also been appreciating Mira’s gesture. On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and it is slated to release on August 31, 2018.