Mira Kapoor on Baby Zain, motherhood: Breastfeeding is the greatest gift you can give your baby

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are sharing complete happiness after giving birth to their second child, baby Zain. Ever since the birth of Shahid and Mira’s son, people have been congratulating the duo with best wishes. Recently, Mira Kapoor spoke about motherhood, breastfeeding and how she would take care of newborn baby Zain.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Mira said, “I have spoken about the importance of feeding the baby in the past too. I was extremely religious with Misha and I am going to do the same with my newborn. It is the greatest gift you can give your baby”. While sharing some important health tips, Mira added, “Be happy and eat well. Also important is to sleep whenever the kids allow you to because that will no more be in your own hand.”

Well, Zain is indeed a special child for Shahid and Mira as they gave a lovely little brother for daughter Misha. Shahid and Mira were already excited to welcome their second child to complete their family. Speaking about Zain, his grandmother and Shahid’s mom, Neelima Azim told SpotboyE, “He is gloriously good-looking. I see a bit of everyone in him. He will turn out to be as handsome as his father and chacha (Ishaan).”

We must say that Zain is going to be the prince of Kapoor family.