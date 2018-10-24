Mira Kapoor makes her first public appearance with son Zain, sans hubby Shahid Kapoor; see pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with their second child, Zain Kapoor on 5th September. Zain completed the family picture of Shahid and Mira who already were blessed with a beautiful daughter Misha. Up until now fans of Shahid and Mira didn’t have any pictures of the newly born Zain, let us tell you there’s no reason to be disappointed anymore as we have got our hands on the first pictures of Zain.

Apparently Mira post-delivery of Zain, made her first public outing with the toddler recently. Like a caring mother, Mira wrapped Zain in her arm so closely that Zain’s face was not at all visible. While Mira and Zain was accompanied by Misha, Shahid was nowhere to be seen. Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:07am PDT

Shahid and Mira is known for being extremely private person. Whether it was their marriage or the birth of the first daughter Misha, the couple never shared any details or pictures immediately. Like Misha, Shahid and Mira too have decided to not share any pictures of Zain till he is a bit grown up.