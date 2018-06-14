Millie Bobby Brown leaves Twitter after becoming homophobic meme

Los Angeles: “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly quit social media after various memes surfaced online depicting her as a homophobe. A number of memes featured the 14-year-old actor’s selfies and photos with homophobic statements and slurs.

When accessed, the official Twitter account of the actor currently shows the message “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist”.

Brown has often used her platform to spread awareness about gun control, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

She has not yet issued a statement regarding her exit from the microblogging site but multiple outlets claim the memes as the reason for her departure.

Brown’s withdrawal comes over a week after “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actor Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her Instagram posts due to months of online harassment.

Before Tran, her co-star Daisy Ridley was also chased off Instagram by trolls for her pro-gun control stance and appearance in 2016.