Millennials Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter keeps dazzles as cover stars for Harper’s Bazaar this month!
Say hello to the millennials Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter as cover stars for Harper’s Bazaar this month! The dynamic duo who is all set to make their way into our hearts with ‘Dhadak’ are here to inspire with their confidence and perspective. Striking a pose on the cover, the duo interview each other about the things they love the most-storytelling, film, and Instagram food videos. While there is absolutely no dearth of stunning faces in tinsel town, amongst the new faces to take the fashion scene by a storm is the star kid, Jhanvi Kapoor. Late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter seems to have hit the genetic jackpot of good looks, grace, and poise, and distinctly resembles her mother. Jhanvi Kapoor’s regular shenanigans are with the likes of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra et al. In addition to enjoying tremendous social media presence, this 21-year old millennial’s style book has been engaging and pulling us into the fold. Meanwhile, the 22-year old Ishaan is all set to add yet another feather in his cap, following a critical acclaim for his performance as Amir in Majid Majidi’s ‘Beyond the Clouds’. With an intense screen presence, a lean frame, an easy smile and curly hair along with those #KillerDanceMoves in tow, Ishaan is a hoot!
The photoshoot has been shot by ace photographer Tarun Vishwa at the plush JW Marriott Mumbai, Sahar. Janhvi’s glam squad features makeup artist Sandhya Shekar and hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Ishaan’s glam squad features hairstylist Aalim Hakim and makeup artist Rizwan Shaikh. Here is a closer look at the cover and the photoshoot.
Cover Stars: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter
The duo sports ensembles from Calvin Klein. Janhvi poses in white tank top tucked into a voluminous red skirt with bright lips and side-swept wavy hair. Ishaan cuts a dapper picture in a checkered suit, those zany curls and a smile.
Janhvi Kapoor in conversation with Ishaan Khatter says that“People say our generation has a short attention span, but if there’s something I’m passionate about, I’m completely focused on it.” Ishaan sports a sleeveless sweater with colour blocked pants while Janhvi is a vision in bright red.
Janhvi Kapoor: The Millennial Muse
When asked about her current reading list, Janhvi replies, “I recently re-read ‘Howl’ by Allen Ginsberg.” Sporting a colour blocked dress, Janhvi sports nude makeup and wispy hair in this picture.
Speaking on her inspirations, Janhvi replies, “I feel like I should have been born in the 1920s. Just like Owen Wilson’s character in ‘Midnight in Paris’.” She sports a Kanika Goyal ensemble with white side-striped pants from Rajesh Pratap and layers her look with a striped shrug from Dhruv Kapoor. She tops off the look with wavy hair and barely-there makeup.