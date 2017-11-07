Milind Soman hits back at TROLLERS by posting latest selfie with girlfriend Ankita Konwar; check it out
Supermodel turned actor Milind Soman who is getting trolled for his Instagram picture with his reportedly 18-year-old girlfriend, Ankita Konwar, has finally hit back at trollers. Yes, the 52-year-old actor has recently uploaded yet another picture with his girlfriend Ankita on his Instagram handle and showed everyone that people can think whatever they want to, but the lovebirds would always be loving each other without caring about societal pressure.
He captioned the pictures, “Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso”.
Happy arctic time at my @airbnb home in Oslo and Tromso #livethere #ad #Never2early4aselfie 😂 @earthy_5
A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on
Well, in these pictures we can see that Milind and Ankita are deeply in love with each other. It seems like Milind has actually given a slap on the trollers’ faces by putting these pictures. For many people, it is hard to accept the fact that Milind Soman is dating a girl half his age, and one is still unclear about Ankita Konwar’s age – the most talked girlfriend – while some media reports are saying that she is 18, while some say she 23 and even 25. Only Milind himself can clarify this.
But their holiday pictures clearly shows that love doesn’t see the age gap or thinking, it only sees love and emotions.
