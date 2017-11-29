Miley Cyrus doesn’t like her own music

Miley Cyrus said she is not a huge fan of her own pop music. The 25-year-old singer said she likes listening to different renditions of her tracks as she does not like them “most of the time”, reported FemaleFirst.

Miley made the revelation while appreciating her “The Voice” teammate Brooke Simpson on the talent show, after the contestant performed Pink’s “What About Us” in her own style. “We always look forward to – I really, really look forward to because I get to imagine it and create it with you but – your performances.

“She (Brooke) has got such an amazing year and an amazing way to interpret pop music – which, I’m the popstar sitting here and I don’t even like pop music half the time, I don’t even like my own pop music most of the time – but you take a song that’s on the radio that I can’t always relate to and, like Adam (Levine) said, make it about you,” she said.