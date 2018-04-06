Midnight Sun movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Midnight Sun

Cast: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shepherd,

Director: Scott Speer

Rating: * * *

He smiles just like his famous dad Arnie the Austrian oak. He crinkles his eyes like Hugh Grant. His good looks and undeniable sex appeal will certainly make viewers want to see more of him following his debut in this sweet and sad romantic film. But Erich Segal’s Love Story, Midnight Sun can never be even though the heroine Katie Price (Bella Thorne) suffers from a rare genetic condition that creates a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight.

Katie is raised by her doting father Jack (Rob Riggle) after the death of her mother and the film delineates the father-daughter relationship with warmth.

Name-called “vampire”, the home-schooled Katie also has a massive crush on Charlie (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and is set up on dates by her best friend, Morgan (Quinn Shephard, feisty). Charlie is also handicapped by a surgery which prevents competitive swimming.

Head over heels in love, Katie doesn’t tell Charlie she is terminally ill. It ends on a predictable note of star-crossed love. “Midnight Sun” is a clean movie. No raunchiness. No heavy breathing. Some would like it hot.