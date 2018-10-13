MeToo: Yash Raj Films Talent and Business Head Ashish Patil accused of sexual harassment, YRF promises to take strict action

MeToo movement in India is out and about for justice. After a female journalist, aspiring actress and assistant director accused Sajid Khan of alleged sexual harassment, another woman has raised her voice against alleged sexual harassment by Yash Raj Films Talent and Business head Ashish Patil.

Japleen Pasricha shared screenshots of a woman who alleged sexual harassment by the Talent and Business Head of Yash Raj Films. As per the reports of Pinkvilla, the woman has alleged that she messaged Ashish Patil and received a response from him a week later. They met at the YRF office post which he asked her to go out for a drive with him. She claimed that he touched her inappropriately. He tried to get close to her, which is when she clarified that she is hanging out with him considering it is a professional meeting. He said that he is leaving but then forced a kiss. He got in touch with her a couple of days later and took interest in a script she had written and wanted to meet for discussion.

Apparently, the survivor Jaspleen shared an open note on Twitter and wrote, “#MeToo Sharing an anonymous survivor account of a former model and former aspiring actress who has spoken against @patilashish of YashRaj Films of sexually exploiting her. Screenshots are with her consent. #TimesUp”.

Soon after her note, YRF immediately took an action and promised to take a strict step against it. “We assure that we shall take the strictest action against the alleged perpetrator if the allegation of sexual harassment are found to be true,” YRF’s statement read.

On the other hand, Ashish Patil categorically denied the allegations by releasing a statement on Twitter.