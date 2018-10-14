MeToo: Women deserve benefit of doubt, says Fardeen Khan

Mumbai: Actor Fardeen Khan has come forward to support the #MeToo campaign by saying that women who are accusing men of sexual harassment deserve the benefit of doubt. However, he also said that proper investigation needs to be done as it can destroy the career and life of an individual. Fardeen was interacting with the media when he attended his cousin sister, designer Farah Khan’s new collection launch at her designer store along with Bhagyashee Patwardhan-Dasani, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan and Kanika Kapoor on Friday in Mumbai.

Reacting to the #MeToo movement in India, Fardeen said, “This is a worldwide phenomenon that has been going on. Women in this situation are extremely vulnerable. I do believe that they deserve the benefit of doubt, at the same time I don’t believe that making allegations against someone automatically proves that he is guilty so there has to be process.