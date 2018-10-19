MeToo movement has gained a lot of momentum in the past days. Wheather it is more and more victims coming out and sharing their story without any fear or actors like Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan taking stand of not working with the people who are accused of sexual harassment.

The recent celebrity accused for sexual harassment in the wake of MeToo moment is singer and musician Anu Malik. Apparently singer Shweta Pandit has accused singer Anu Malik of sexually harassing her. This in return has put the makers of Indian Idol in dilemma weather to continue shooting with him or show him the door.

Commenting on the same, a source revealed to Midday, “They have taken note of the developments, but no decision has been taken yet. It is a wait-and-watch situation as Anu Malik is synonymous with the show. Though netizens have been tagging Sony TV in their online demand to oust him, the channel officials are keeping mum for now.”

For those uninitiated, Shweta Pandit recently accused Anu Malik for sexually harassing her when she was at the age of 15. Check out the tweet below

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Yesterday lyricist Sameer Anjaan tweeted in support of Anu Malik and said that the singer has been falsely accused as nothing sort of this happened. Apparently Sameer stated that he is the eyewitness of the whole incident as he himself was present with Anu on the same day in the studio. Check out the tweet below

Apparently, Anu Malik’s lawyer has denied all the allegations.