MeToo: Vinta Nanda files FIR against Alok Nath for sexual harassment, writes open letter to PM Modi demanding justice

Vinta Nanda, who accused veteran actor Alok Nath for sexually assaulting her about two decades ago, visited Oshiwara police station in Mumbai today with an application to register FIR against Alok Nath on the allegations of sexual harassment. She informed media that her complaint was registered.

Earlier in the day she had written an open letter to PM Modi for his help over the matter. Vinta took to Facebook, where she wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping her to put her matter forward. She wrote in the letter that she should be given a fair chance to speak before the law, and before the society which is governed by male. Have a look at the post below.

In response to the accusations, Alok Nath and his wife filed a defamation case against Vinta, asking her to apologise. The duo also filed a defamation suit in Dindoshi sessions court asking for Re 1 as damages. The legal suit was filed on Monday and is likely to be heard on Wednesday.