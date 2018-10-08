MeToo: ‘Vikas Bahl tried to kiss me and I pushed him’; after Kangana another actress accuses Queen director of harassment

Queen director Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment when one of his crew member claimed that she was molested by Bahl two years ago. And now a Bollywood actress has accused that Vikas Bahl tried to kiss her on lips forcefully. In an interview with Miss Malini, the actress revealed that 47-year-old director allegedly “got really drunk (or pretended to be) and he forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips, I pushed him and left immediately and he pretended not to see me leaving.”

The actress also alleged that, “That’s his strategy, he pretends to be drunk. He caught the corner of my mouth when he tried to kiss me and I pushed him, not enough people were around to have seen it. But after I left he kept asking, “Are you hungry, should I make you some kebabs, did you eat?” feigning ignorance. That’s what he does. Pretending to be drunk then saying things like, “I didn’t do anything, did you do something?,” she told Miss Malini.

The actress further claimed that Vikas’ alleged indecent behaviour was no secret: “His ex-wife knew about his shenanigans too. He’s basically ruined her life. He got fired from some places he worked at before on similar ground.”

And now actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter account and wrote a long post against Super 30 director and urged the producers to take strict action against it, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to some sporadic information. I have requested the producers of ‘Super 30’ to take stock of the apparent facts and take a hard stand if need be. “This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up.”