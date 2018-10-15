Vicky Kaushal’s father showed me porn: AD Nameeta Prakash accuses Sham Kaushal of sexual misconduct

Vicky Kaushal’s father and renowned action director of Bollywood, Sham Kaushal is the new entry in the list of alleged sexual harassers. A woman who goes by the name Nameeta Prakash has accused stuntman of sexual misconduct during the outdoor shoot of a film.

Nameeta has worked as an Assistant Director in the films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Ab Tak Chhappan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. The former AD alleged that during an outdoor shoot in 2006, the action director had asked her to join him in his room to drink vodka. She further added that when she denied drinking, Sham Kaushal insisted and showed her a porn clip.

Read Nameeta’s entire post about Sham Kaushal:

By Nameeta Parekh. About Shyam Kaushal, Bollywood stunt director. pic.twitter.com/b5bLeALFMF — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 14, 2018

Sham and Vicky Kaushal’s reaction about the same is yet to come.