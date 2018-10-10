MeToo: Tanushree Dutta submits documents to support harassment claims

New Delhi: Actor Tanushree Dutta’s lawyer on Wednesday submitted a 40-page document to the Mumbai police and state women’s commission to support her recent complaint lodged at Oshiwara Police Station. This compilation of documents contains Dutta’s earlier complaint to police lodged in 2008 and subsequent correspondence to other film bodies including Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and others. Back in 2008, Tanushree’s father Tapan Kumar Dutta had filed an FIR when she allegedly underwent the ordeal and her car was attacked while exiting the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’.

The 40-page compilation includes details of the 2008 complaint which talks about the dance sequence in the film which Tanushree was not happy with. It also noted that choreographer Ganesh Acharya was not ready to change the steps involved, which later resulted in the cancellation of the shoot. After the shoot got cancelled, media persons rushed towards Tanushree for her reaction when she was leaving with her father and her secretary. Dutta’s father, in his 2008 complaint to police, explained how media persons vandalised their car. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against two video journalists and 15-20 other unnamed reporters and cameraman under relevant sections of creating a ruckus, manhandling and threatening.

However, this complaint didn’t mention any harassment by Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya or others involved in the case. Tanushree has alleged that Patekar had misbehaved with her on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie. As a retort, Patekar slapped Dutta with a legal notice and demanded a written apology from her.