MeToo: Scriptwriter Mushtaq Sheikh accused of sexually harassing Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex Rahul Raj Singh

Just as India’s MeToo movement is getting momentum with every passing day, new faces and cases are coming to light. While we were shocked with names like Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar coming out, here is a man accusing screen writer Mushtaq Sheikh of sexually harassing him under the pretext of giving him a role in a film. The victim is none other than late television actress’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. In a detailed account, he has stated how he was abused by Sheikh since 2004 and ruined his career after he refused to give in to his advances. He stated that just after Rahul had won pageant, Mushtaq approached him and made an offer and started contacting him with regard to the same. Rahul said that Mushtaq repeatedly called him to his flat and once even forced himself upon him while driving through deserted Array Colony Road in Mumbai.

Rahul is the first man from the industry to come out with his story. He said that he has nothing to be ashamed of and he wants the truth to come out. Rahul was in the news two years ago after his girlfriend Pratyusha Banerjee commited suicide in their shared flat and he was held by police for the abetment of suicide. Since then, there hasn’t been much news about him till this time.

Rahul has set an example by coming forward and talking about harassment meted out to him, demonstrating that the movement is not gender specific. The industry is also taking cognizance of this matter and is taking all Me Too allegations very seriously.