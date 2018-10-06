One of the founder of Phantom films Vikas Bahl was accused for sexually molesting a girl from his crew. The Queen director made headlines, after the news broke it was all over the internet. According to the victim, Vikas asked for sexual favours and kept sexually abusing her for the last one and half years and after the incident his partners Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have severed ties with Bahl. However, the story is old and it got disappeared from the mind of the people and rarely any one speaks about it.

And now the girl has given a detailed interview to HuffPost India and narrated entire incident what happened that night.

On the night of 4 May 2015, the star cast of Bombay Velvet has gathered to celebrate in a posh hotel of Goa, Kashyap’s ambitious adaptation of historian Gyan Prakash’s Mumbai Fables, was days away from release and the crew and cast—which included stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar (who had a cameo in the film) and Phantom partners Bahl and Kashyap—had gathered to dance away the nervous energy that precedes any big-budget release.

The star-cast dispersed by 2.30 am, it was now May 5, the woman said, and a smaller group of people, including the woman, Bahl, and a few other crew members moved to another suite, where the celebrations continued.

Unbeknownst to her, Bahl had slipped into the room behind her, the woman later told HuffPost India. When she came out, she said, she was taken aback to see Bahl lying on the footrest of her bed. “He acted as if he couldn’t get up. I asked him to get up, leave. In my head, I was thinking furiously, ‘what should I do to get him out?'” she said.

The woman asked Bahl to leave the room several times, but he refused. “I had no energy to do anything more. He wasn’t leaving my room. I gathered some strength and put multiple pillows between the two of us to create some sort of a divider,” she said. “Everything was blurry, I was on the verge of passing out but one part of my brain was very aware of this man who wouldn’t leave my bed.”

Within seconds of her lying on the bed, the woman said, she felt Bahl put his hand inside her dress. The woman says she resisted several times. When she pushed him away one final time, Bahl dropped his pants and began to masturbate.

She said she was still numb all of next day. And in October 2015, the girl finally decided to tell the entire horror to Kashyap. On 30 October 2015, five months after her trauma, the woman and Kashyap travelled to Bengaluru on work. In a ride to the airport, she told Kashyap the details of her encounter with Bahl.

The woman said Kashyap said, “I don’t want to know this right now”, but he promised to fix it. Kashyap told HuffPost India he remembers the incident differently.

“I have a vague memory of it. I was super drunk and didn’t quite process what she said,” Kashyap said, adding that the failure of Bombay Velvet meant he was frequently inebriated. “At that time, I knew something happened, I didn’t know exactly what.”

The director said he now regrets not probing the issue further.

Anurag Kashyap admitted to HuffPost India, “Whatever happened was wrong. We didn’t handle it well, we failed. I cannot blame anyone but myself,” Kashyap said. “But now we are determined to do better. We believe her completely. She has our undying support. What Bahl has done is horrifying. We are already on our path of course correction and will do everything in our capacity to fix it.”