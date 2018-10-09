MeToo movement will make Bollywood safer: Anurag Basu

As an increasing number of people are opening up on sexual harassment in Bollywood, film director Anurag Basu feels the #MeToo movement will bring about a positive change that will make the industry a safer place for women to work. “I strongly believe that the #MeToo movement will make Bollywood a safer place to work for everyone. I am glad that people are coming up with their experience and sharing it in the public. This will make everyone conscious and they will think twice before indulging in any misconduct and sexual harassment,” Basu told in an interview.

“I think this should have happened a long ago, added the “Murder” director. Citing an example, he said, “One of the very reasons why new actresses come for an audition along with their parents or friends and not alone is because they do not feel safe and secure. “The perception of our industry to outsiders is certainly not very clean. Girls really fear and feel insecure before joining the industry because of such incidents (of casting couch and sexual harassment). “I think with this movement, the place will become much safer for everyone,” he said.

However, Basu feels it was not right to generalise things. “In every industry, there are bad and good people. Just because there are some bad people, that does not mean good and hardcore professional people don’t exist. As members of the fraternity, we should stand together to let the bad energy go.” Basu, known for “Life… In A Metro” and “Barfi!”, is gearing up for his upcoming yet untitled multi-starrer film that features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shiekh.