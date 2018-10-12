MeToo Movement: Raveena Tandon to speak about sexual harassment ordeal of Tanushree Dutta on Facebook Live

In what seems to be a shocking twist, more than a fortnight ago, Tanushree Dutta reopened the sexual harassment allegations that she had directed towards Nana Patekar way back in 2008. While this further gave a boost to the #MeToo movement that has been gaining momentum in the country, Raveena Tandon has reached out to the actress to speak about it on a public platform. The actress will be discussing the same on Facebook live along with Tanushree speaking about what transpired on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss when she was shooting a song with Nana Patekar.

Not just Nana Patekar, when Tanushree Dutta, spoke about the issue last time, she also accused many other prominent Bollywood personalities who were on the sets then including famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon had called out to the men in a tweet earlier where she had mentioned that deafening silence on the Tanushree Dutta case is sickening. Besides the case study of the actress, the Facebook Live chat on the matter is also expected to spark some interesting debates on the lack of professional ethics, the legal action that needs to be taken by victims and survivors and at the same time, it will also deal with the flip side of this coin, that is, when women abuse this law for their own benefit with false claims.

Interestingly, Raveena Tandon has been one of the top 90s actresses who have acted with Nana Patekar. The actress, however, asserted that she has never faced such incidents while acting with the veteran star. Having said that, Raveena also added that she is someone who is difficult to mess with and further also mentioned that she would scare people off easily.

On the other hand, she also threw some light on the situation that persisted during the 90s and how the era was dominated by the heroes. The same had turned messier then because of the involvement of the underworld. However, coming back to the current scenario, Raveena has insisted on legal action and that industry guilds should be taking necessary steps against the ones who have committed crime.