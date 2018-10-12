MeToo: It was his general attitude towards women that would disturb me, says Bipasha Basu on Sajid Khan

Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu Friday said she was glad that women were opening up about their experiences with Sajid Khan, whose attitude towards female cast and crew members on the sets of a film disturbed her. Sajid has been accused of sexual harassment by two women — actor Saloni Chopra and a journalist. Bipasha, who worked with Sajid on 2014 film “Humshakals”, said though she never faced harassment at the hands of the director, she always found his behaviour towards women rude.

“I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout… But nothing of that sort happened with me… It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me on set- he cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls . “I was told by all not to say anything to him and stoop to his level- so I quietly finished my work as a professional and explained my stance to the producers, that I couldn’t associate myself with this film anymore as I could lose my temper any moment,” she posted on Twitter.

Bipasha and Sajid had a fallout during the making of “Humshakals” and the actor decided not to promote the film. The movie also starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Tamannaah Bhatia. In another tweet, Bipasha praised Tanushree Dutta, who kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India after she alleged that actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of a 2008 film. “Kudos to #tanushreedutta… Because of her so many women have the courage to speak out against these men who take advantage of women… Owing to their fame, power and clout,” she wrote.