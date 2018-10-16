MeToo Impact: Dalip Tahil records consent of actress before rape scene

MeToo movement has shed lights on many big names from the Bollywood industry who have sexually assaulted women. And as the rage continues, some actors are being extra careful about rape and bold scenes in films. And one of them is Dalip Tahil, the actor is working on on a project of director Sudhir Mishra these days, and he had to do a rape scene but the actor refused to do it. But later he was convinced to do it, and he had a condition on it.

Dilip Tahil, told that he needs a letter from the actor doing this scene, that there was no problem during the rape scene. And after the shoot, a small video was recorded in which the actor is saying that during the shooting she was completely satisfied with her safety and respect.

Recently, Dalip Tahil was arrested in a drink and drive case. He was driving his car under the influence of alcohol and after that he rammed his car in auto rickshaw. After the accident Tahil started arguing and pushing the occupants at which point they called the Khar police station and a team reached the spot and arrested the actor.