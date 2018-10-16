MeToo: IFTDA takes action against Sajid Khan, followed by three complaints of sexual harassment against the director

The outcry over sexual harassment has spread like wild fire across Bollywood, with many cases coming to light. The guilds and associations are currently facing heat from public who are asking them to take a stand. Ashoke Pandit of IFTDA [Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association] has made his stance clear in the past too where the filmmaker has asserted his support to the survivors. Keeping up with his stand, IFTDA has lashed out and sent out a notice to Sajid Khan, followed by the three complaints they received from Karishma Upadhyay, Rachel White and Ms. Simran Suri.

In the notice, IFTDA has warned Sajid stating that he has outraged the modesty of women on many accounts by abusing his power as a director of films like Humshakals and Himmatwala. It further added, “Your lewd and obscene actions have brought disrepute to Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association. We therefore want an explanation from you for such offensive behavior within seven days of the receipt of the notice for further action as per the rules and regulations. In case of no reply, ex parte decision would be taken,” read the statement.

When the given women accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, it created such a massive uproar that the latter’s sister and cousin has condemned his acts on social media. Also, the director had to step out of his next directorial Housefull 4 followed by the outrage and shared the news on the said platform. As of now he has been replaced by Farhad Samji for the multi starrer comedy which is led by Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbhanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh.

Actor Nana Patekar too has quit the said film after Tanushree Dutta alleged that the veteran actor misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.