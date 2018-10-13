MeToo: ‘I want to believe that the intent of every person who speaks out is honest’, says Arjun Kapoor

Many celebrities from Bollywood are speaking on the ongoing MeToo movement, and they all are on the same page. So when asked Namaste England actor Arjun Kapoor about the ongoing fiasco , the actor said, “ We have to now learn to listen. We have to pay attention, we have to listen what people say. We have to read what people are saying. And we have to respect that these women are coming out are speaking the truth”.

Arjun also replied that people need to understand what is MeToo movement and there are innocent people who get convicted in the blunder, “The fear of an innocent getting convicted in such thing is real, it happened in abroad also. That’s why people need to be educated what me too is, what physical assault is what emotional assault is what mental assault is. How you are abusing a women or a men needs to be understood”. The actor said.

The actor also thinks that people will not misuse MeToo for their own benefit, “ Maybe I am one of those person who believe that people will not come out to take revenge on others and ruin other people’s life”. said Arjun.

“I might turn around and say yes it might happen but how will I know who is speaking the truth and who is not. I want to believe that the intent of every person who speaks out is honest. Because if there is one dishonest person found, the movement will be shattered. I hope that’s not the case”. The actor concluded.

