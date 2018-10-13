Kangana Ranaut is known to be outspoken no matter what is the issue, recently she spoke about the MeToo movement in India, she was also vocal about how Vikas Bhal would behave with her, which didn’t go down to well with Vikas’ ex wife Richa. Now the actress has replied to Richa as well spoken about all the other things that are currently going on in the MeToo movement that includes Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath and others.

Here’s what she had to say about Richa and her experience being with Vikas Bhal, “women should not stand against each other. This is the time to support each other and fight against the people who harass them. Off course Vikas’ wife will have a different experience. Being an ex wife it is socially awkward. But it can be acknowledged as her experience being different and our being different. Like I said the harasser and who is the victim who has shared their harassment is different my experience has been different like I said it could have been that but I am not saying that the other person is wrong or Richa is wrong. Everybody can have a different experience. Not every individual is the same with everyone. Sometimes the behaviour also changes according to the situation. So may be her experience is different so talking that she is wrong or I am right will be totally inappropriate. But the bottom line is that we need to make this place secured and all this is good whatever is happening that the moment allegations are being raised people are taking away work from them, otherwise these people are shameless otherwise they will never be ashamed of what they are doing.”

Most of the people think that she is doing all this for film promotion to which Kangana said, “you stupid people should understand if I really did all this for promotion do you guys realise I have never done a Khan film. You dumbasses if you all have a little IQ then think about it. I have never worked with Khans, I have said no to Yash Raj Films, I have gone on Karan Johar’s show and said whatever was needed and you think I am bothered about a film promotion.”

Kangana praised Aamir and Akshay’s decision by saying,”I’m impressed with their decision, otherwise this will just become a shallow talk there should have been something concrete coming out and what is concrete is that taking power away from these people will only lead to betterment. without power who will these people then harass. Then no one will get harassed.”

Films keep coming and going. But what is happening now is amazing it’s a big shift and do you realise how good this world is going to be for the coming generation the daughters of tomorrow.

When asked about Sajid Khan and Alok Nath’s name also being dragged in this Kangana said, “well I don’t know them personally but it’s high time that women don’t get questioned for raising voice. Women have been questioned for way too long. For example, Not all the people who are poor get quota still they get it. Similarly if one woman out of 100 is raising voice and using this opportunity let her do that. This is not the time to question women this is the bottom line of the new revolution.”