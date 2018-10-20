MeToo: ‘He unzipped his pants and asked me to lick him’, two more survivors expose Anu Malik

After Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra’s accusations of sexual harassment against Anu Malik, two other women survivors have recently exposed the composer for his misdeeds. In an interview with Mid-Day, the two survivors narrated the story of being assaulted and harassed by Anu Malik.

An aspiring singer from the 90s has revealed that Anu Malik inappropriately touched her. The survivor revealed that in a meeting at Mehboob Studios, Anu Malik ‘rubbed his body’ against her and when she expressed shock at his behaviour, he apologised quietly. Revealing about meeting Anu Malik at his home alone, the first survivor said that the composer lifted her skirt and dropped his pants. She tried to escape, but Anu caught hold of her in a narrow passage and apologised saying that he was a passionate guy.

While recounting the incident, the survivor told Mid-Day, “He simply unzipped his pants and asked me to lick him! I told him no and urged him to let me go, but he pulled me by my hair and stuffed my face in his lap, hurling abuses as he did so.”

Another survivor who is an aspiring singer said that Anu Malik approached her to participate in Indian Idol 10. She was offered to join the show as a wildcard contestant but she refused an offer as Anu Malik had sexually harassed her seven years ago. While recalling the incident, she said that at the second meeting at Sahara studios during her struggling days, Malik asked her if she had a boyfriend. When she said no, he said that then you must be so lonely. He then asked her to wear a chiffon saree the next time they meet. When she tried to leave, he grabbed her and hugged her while running his hands over her body. She pushed him away which is when he said that “I am happy with my wife, I am a sensitive man.”

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up – its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo

Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

Earlier, Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment but the music composer denied all the allegations. Anu Malik is yet to respond to these new allegations.