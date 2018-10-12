MeToo: Girls are superior in every aspect; what is happening is fantastic, says Anil Kapoor

Since Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of harassment, many women across India came forward and opened up about the harassment they faced in the past. As of now many known personalities have been accused of harassment like Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Subhash Ghai. But there are celebs also raising their voice and showing their support to #MeToo moment. Recently, actor Anil Kapoor opened up about the ongoing movement.

In an interview with ANI, the 61-year-old actor said, “I have three women in my house and they’re fiercely independent. I’m a listener and I think the world should also be a listener and listen to whatever they have to say. For me, girls are superior in every aspect and I have said that always. What is happening is fantastic.”

Ever since the #MeToo moment started many Bollywood celebrities have started showing their support towards the victims. From Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen and others, everyone came forward to help and support.

Recently, multiple women have accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Following the allegations, actor Akshay Kumar, who was working with Sajid in Housefull 4 has requested the producers to cancel the shoot and Sajid has also stepped down as the director of the film.