MeToo: Former employee and family friend accuse Kailash Kher of sexual harassment

The MeToo movement in India is taking a rage and women across the country are narrating the horror they faced. And recently singer Kailash Kher was accused of sexually harassing singer Sona Mohapatra. And now two more women have accused Kailash Kher of harassing them. One is former employee of Kailash Kher’s production house and another is a family friend. The former employee took to her Twitter account and described the tragic incident she faced with Kailash.

“Here I take the name of the same creep for my #metoo story. I am an ex employee of his production house #kepl . After months of unwelcoming hugs and creepy words, one night he asked me & my friend for a dinner at his place. We went because #kepl was kind of a family for us.” she wrote.

Here I take the name of the same creep for my #metoo story. I am an ex employee of his production house #kepl . After months of unwelcoming hugs and creepy words, one night he asked me & my friend for a dinner at his place. We went because #kepl was kind of a family for us. https://t.co/uV8g3naF3i

— Dona Gupta (@GuptaDona) October 12, 2018

Even Sona Mohapatra supported and re-tweeted her post and wrote, “ Another #KailashKher story.”

And another woman who wishes to be anonymous has alleged that Kher behaved inappropriately with her in 2014. She recalled the incident wherein she sent a text to Kailash on his birthday and how the singer made her uncomfortable by calling her and using phrases full of sexual innuendos.

“He told me he felt a spiritual connection with me and also found me physically attractive. He then used words such as ‘sweet’ and ‘sexy’ to describe me and later asked me to accompany him for an upcoming tour. I remember being petrified and confused,” she told Firstpost. Despite her saying no to his proposal, Kailash continued sending her sexually suggestive messages. She also shared the text message which she received from him. “Travel with me. You won’t have so much fun travelling with your boyfriend or husband,” his message read. Two years after the incident, which is in 2016, Kailash Kher’s wife, Sheetal, apologised to her on his behalf.