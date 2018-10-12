MeToo: Farah Khan and Farhan Akhtar react to sexual harassment allegations against Sajid Khan; read to know details

MeToo movement in India is gaining momentum by the day as many ugly and dirty secrets about the Bollywood industry have now started coming out with back to back shockers. Amidst Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar brawl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra and others have been alleged of sexual misconducts, filmmaker Sajid Khan is the new entry in the line-up.

Amid sexual harassment allegations against director Sajid Khan and actor Nana Patekar, actor Akshay Kumar has called off the shooting of “Housefull 4”. “I have just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing. I have requested the producers of ‘Housefull 4’ to cancel the shoot until further investigation,” Akshay tweeted on Friday morning.

Sajid also released a statement saying that he is stepping down from the directorial post of Housefull 4 and that he is going to prove his “truth.” Sajid who has many friends in the industry given he has made many movies. Sister Farah Khan also expressed her emotions on twitter, she wrote, This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt.”

Farhan Akhtar, who is a cousin of Sajid, took to Twitter and wrote, “I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions.”

I don’t know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

Sajid was accused by not one but many women including a journalist who said that Sajid made her uncomfortable when she had gone to interview him. The latest to react to the MeToo movement is Ajay Devgn who said that if a woman is wronged, he will stand by them.