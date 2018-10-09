MeToo effect: Vikas Bahl axed from upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ’83?

The #MeToo momentum has allegedly exposed a lot of good men in Bollywood. Rajat Kapoor, Kailash Kher, Nana Patekar, Chetan Bhagat, the list is endless. However, the one person who is the most affected by the #MeToo moment is Queen Director Vikas Bahl.

Vikas, who has been accused by a female employee of Phantom films of molestation, is facing a lot of reciprocation of his alleged misdeeds. While it was earlier stated that Vikas, who was supposed to direct a web series for Amazon, has been ousted from the same project, it is now rumored that Vikas has also been shown door by the makers of ‘83’, which stars Ranveer Singh and is helmed by Kabir Khan. Vikas was apparently involved as a producer in the film.

Talking about the same, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Allegations against Vikas have been a huge concern for the team of 83 and they expressed their concern over his presence in the film.”

“Owing to his misconduct, the internal team came to a conclusion unanimously that he shouldn’t be involved with the project in any capacity. The same has been conveyed to him and his then partners Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena,” the source added further.

Things have taken an ugly turn as even Hrithik Roshan the lead actor of Super 30, which is being directed by Vikas, had yesterday tweeted that even he can’t stand and work with a person like Vikas, who has allegedly committed such heinous acts.