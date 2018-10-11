MeToo Effect: Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30’ to have a March release?

What started just an allegation made by Tanushree Duuta on Nana Patekar over sexual harassment, has gained an accelerated momentum. While a lot of actors and film personalities are getting exposed day by day, the effect of MeToo can now be sensed.

One such name which has been accused in the MeToo moment is Vikas Bahl. The director has not only been accused by Phantoms ex-employee of molesting her, but even Kangana has accused Vikas of misbehaving with her. The effect was such that Vikas who was one of the Producers of Ranveer’s 83 has been show, doors by the makers. Not only that, Vikas who has directed Super 30 will be ousted from the credits of the film

With such a drastic decision by the makers, it is now likely that Super 30 will be pushed to March. The film was earlier supposed to release on January 25.

According to sources in Pinkvilla, “Super 30 might get pushed for a March release and if this happens, Hrithik Roshan’s film will not clash with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. For all those who don’t know, Super 30 is the last production of Phantom Films.”

The film is a biopic drama film based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. Besides Hrithik the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.