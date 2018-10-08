MeToo: Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia allegedly accused of date rape, he was earlier called out for sexual misconduct
Comedian and actor Jeeveshu Ahluwalia has been accused of raping. A tweet against the comedian is going viral, where it is written that the he tried to date rape. Comedian Aditi Mittal has taken a screenshot of the post and wrote “Jeeveshu Alhuwalia @Jeeveshu, has been accused of date-rape. I believe her. Please note: @weeny, @MasalaBai”.
Jeeveshu Alhuwalia @Jeeveshu, has been accused of date-rape. I believe her. Please note: @weeny, @MasalaBai pic.twitter.com/EaPveaWhPY
Earlier, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia was accused of misbehaving with a woman. The details of the incident were shared anonymously on Twitter wherein the woman wrote that during her meeting with Ahluwalia for an interview, he made her uncomfortable by asking her age, whether she was seeing someone and why she could not wear “hot dresses”.
Comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia responded to the allegations on Twitter, apologising if his actions or behavior had caused discomfort. He also added that he did not have an acceptable explanation for his past behaviour and he could only offer his apologies.
The talent management agency that Ahluwalia was associated with also released a statement saying that they had mutually decided to part ways.