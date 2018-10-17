MeToo: CINTAA won’t fire Nana Patekar until proven guilty in Tanushree Dutta case

Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has cleared the air that they are not going to expel Nana Patekar from the association, “We can’t expel Nana Patrkar as he is not proven guilty. How can we take an action if the case is in the court. If we fire Nana Patekar without him being proved guilty he can sue us.” said Sushant Singh, General Secretary of Cintaa.

CINTAA also said that decision taken in 2008 when Tanushree Dutta filed the complaint against Nana Patekar was not appropriate, “CINTAA strongly condemns any act that outrages the modesty of any individual and any form of sexual harassment is unacceptable to us. After going through Tanushree Dutta’s complaint, which was filed with the then Executive Committee of CINTAA in March 2008, we feel that the decision taken in the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA & IFTPC in July 2008 was not appropriate, as the chief grievance of sexual harassment wasn’t even addressed.”

“Although it was a different Executive Committee at that time, yet as CINTAA we find it highly regrettable and no apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again. CINTAA stands strongly for the dignity and self-respect of its members.” he further added.

He also hoped that justice prevails after speedy inquiry, “Sexual harassment is a criminal offence, unfortunately, CINTAA’s Constitution bars us from taking up any case which is more than three years old. Hence, we appeal to the authorities to take cognisance of Dutta’s statements and conduct an impartial and speedy inquiry so that truth and justice may prevail.”

Following the precedent set by Producers Guild of India, CINTAA has also decided to tie up with POSH, “After Producers Guild of India, Cine and TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) has decided to tie up with POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Work). General Secretary/actor Sushant Singh informed in a press conference about this collaboration. The members will be Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane, Amol Gupte along with journalist Bharti Dubey and lawyers of POSH.”