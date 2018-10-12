MeToo Cinema! 10 Bollywood films on women who fought back sexual harassment

Bollywood is mirrored from all sides as the MeToo movement is gaining momentum and accelerating at an unstoppable pace. With more and more predators being named, the entire situation has raised an alarm in the society we live in. What started as an allegation has led to women coming together powerful and strong in support for each other in the form of sisterhood.

The film industry despite being maligned in this scenario has also put forth the stigma of sexual harassment on screen. Here are ten films based on women who went against all odds to gain justice.

Maatr (2017)

The film served as Raveena Tandon’s comeback in Bollywood after a break. She essays the role of a mother hell-bent on seeking revenge for the powerful men who rape her and her daughter which results in her daughter’s death.

Mom (2017)

Sridevi’s last film before her untimely death is indeed a powerful one wherein she kills every perpetrator who had abducted her daughter from a party and raped in a moving vehicle.

Bhoomi (2017)

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhoomi is based on a single father who battles injustice after his daughter is raped and the perpetrators are found not guilty.

Pink (2016)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi in lead roles, Pink highlights when a woman says ‘No’ it means ‘No’. As a courtroom drama, the film received positive response among the audience and also redefined the consent of a woman.

Mardaani (2014)

The film is based on Shivani Shivaji Roy played by Rani Mukerji who is from the Crime Branch. The movie revolves around Roy who sets out to confront the mastermind behind a child trafficking mafia and saving numerous girls singlehandedly.

Provoked (2006)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s international film is based on real story of a woman’s her marital journey overseas which results in mental and physical abuse. She eventually murders her husband after being provoked but finds solace in her inmates at the prison who help her fight for justice.

Lajja (2001)

The film is based on the journeys of four different women who are all victims of male chauvinism are brought together due to common circumstances. However, they refuse to get abused and decide to fight for their rights. The film stars Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhry and Rekha in lead roles.

Dushman (1998)

Starring Kajol in twin role, the film is based on the rape and murder of one sister which is avenged by the other.

Tejasvini (1994)

This cop drama takes place when a man faces charges of molesting a woman and his gangster father tries to get him off the hook. But they discover that a policewoman Tejasvini played by Vijayashanti Srinivas is up against them.

Damini (1993)

Damini played by Meenakshi Sheshadri witnesses her housemaid being raped by her brother-in-law and his friends. Despite facing many obstacles from her husband and family, she strives to get justice.